Anxious, insecure, and unemployed – Australians’ experiences of COVID-19

New research has revealed big job losses, high levels of anxiety, and a picture of hardship and distress among Australians. We speak to the authors of the research to get a picture of Australia in the pandemic.
Two-thirds of Australians say they feel anxious or worried about their own and others’ safety and more than 600,000 have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, according to a new study from The Australian National University. Additionally, almost four-in-10 people say they feel it is either very likely or likely that they will be infected with the coronavirus in the next six months. On this week’s Second Serve, we talk to the authors of the study – Professor Matthew Gray and Professor Nicholas Biddle – about Australians attitudes and experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen here: https://aca.st/907642
Professor Matthew Gray is Director of the Centre for Social Research and Methods in the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences. He has published research on a wide range of social and economic policy issues including those related to Indigenous Australians. He has particular expertise in work and family issues, labour economics, social capital and social inclusion, measuring wellbeing, the economic consequences of divorce, child support, and social and economic policy development.
Professor Nicholas Biddle is Associate Director of the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods and Director of the newly created Policy Experiments Lab.
