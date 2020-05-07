Anxious, insecure, and unemployed – Australians’ experiences of COVID-19

New research has revealed big job losses, high levels of anxiety, and a picture of hardship and distress among Australians. We speak to the authors of the research to get a picture of Australia in the pandemic.

Two-thirds of Australians say they feel anxious or worried about their own and others’ safety and more than 600,000 have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, according to a new study from The Australian National University. Additionally, almost four-in-10 people say they feel it is either very likely or likely that they will be infected with the coronavirus in the next six months. On this week’s Second Serve, we talk to the authors of the study – Professor Matthew Gray and Professor Nicholas Biddle – about Australians attitudes and experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen here: https://aca.st/907642