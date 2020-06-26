Ask Policy Forum Episode III (part one)

This week on Policy Forum Pod, we bring you part one of our first-ever online live recording of Ask Policy Forum, the podcast where you ask the questions.

This week we’re bringing you something a little special on Policy Forum Pod. With an all-star panel of pod regulars, plus one or two new faces, we tackled your questions in the third edition of our Ask Policy Forum series. From hard-hitting policy queries on the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, to the serious business of lockdown snacks, our panel answered the questions that matter to you – and had a good laugh along the way. The team is also joined for the first time by a live online audience of our pod squad. So kick-back, relax, and enjoy the Ask Policy Forum ride. Listen here: https://aca.st/ff9898

You can get early access to this series, the chance to join our live audience in future editions, and chat with pod hosts and panellists about new episodes by joining our Policy Forum Pod Facebook group.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Elizabeth Ames is an international trade policy expert. She is the National Director of the Britain Australia Society and an international trade policy expert with a strong background in senior business and financial advisory. She is also Trustee of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London.

Dr Kim Cunio is a Senior Lecturer in composition and musicology in the School of Music of The Australian National University. He is an accomplished researching composer and performer and was awarded an ABC Golden Manuscript Award in recognition of his work with traditional music.

Professor Sharon Bessell is co-leader of the ANU Individual Deprivation Measure (IDM) team at Crawford School of Public Policy. The IDM is a new, gender-sensitive and multidimensional measure of poverty.

Dr David Caldicott is an emergency consultant at the emergency department of the Calvary Hospital in Canberra and a Senior Lecturer in the College of Health and Medicine at ANU.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook.