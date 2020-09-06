Australia, China and the Belt and Road Initiative with Jane Golley

On this special bonus Democracy Sausage Extra, we’re joined by one of Australia’s preeminent China scholars, Professor Jane Golley, to help us understand China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and what it means for Australia.

A three-decade, $1 trillion infrastructure investment plan that currently involves over 60 countries, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a vast economic and foreign policy initiative led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. But the scheme hasn’t been universally welcomed – indeed Victoria’s 2018 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with China on the deal has been met with criticism by the Federal Government. But what are the economic and foreign policy factors driving the BRI? How valid are the national security concerns about the scheme, including those about so-called ‘debt-trap diplomacy’? And how should Australia be responding? On this special extra Democracy Sausage Extra, we’re joined by one of Australia’s leading China scholars, Professor Jane Golley, to help us understand the BRI and Australia-China relations. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2QYXb3c

Professor Jane Golley is an economist and Director of the Australian Centre on China in the World at The Australian National University.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.