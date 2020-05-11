Australia redux – rebooting the country after the coronavirus crisis

This week on Democracy Sausage, we look at what’s in store for businesses and workers as Australians and their workplaces are encouraged to emerge from hibernation.

Australia is taking its first tentative steps towards restarting its economy, but what does that mean for business, workers, and industrial relations? Can businesses survive the social distancing requirements that will remain in place as the economy reboots? And is the bigger role for the state that we’ve seen through the crisis here to stay? This week on Democracy Sausage, Professor Mark Kenny talks to former Minister for Small and Family Business in the Turnbull Government Craig Laundy, AAP’s Senior Political Writer Katina Curtis, and regular guest Dr Marija Taflaga about business, the economy, and industrial relations. Listen here: https://aca.st/9e7cf2

Mark Kenny is a professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Craig Laundy is a former Australian Liberal Party politician who served as Member of Parliament for Reid from 2013 until his retirement in 2019. He served as Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation. Craig is also a business owner.

Katina Curtis is Senior Political Writer at Australian Associated Press in Canberra.

