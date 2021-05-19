Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology on a values-based approach to tech diplomacy

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, the latest in our Security Summit series, Tobias Feakin – Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology – joins Professor Rory Medcalf to unpack the government’s recently-launched International Cyber and Critical Tech Engagement Strategy.

Cyber and critical technology are at the centre of geostrategic competition in the 21st century and affect all aspects of international relations. They affect Australia’s national security, economic prosperity, the protection and realisation of human rights and freedoms, sustainable development, and international peace and stability. The new Strategy sets out the government’s goal for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Australia, Indo-Pacific region, and world and provides a framework to guide the whole-of-government international engagement across the broad spectrum of cyber and critical technology issues guided by three pillars: values, security, and prosperity. In this National Security Podcast, Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology Tobias Feakin joins Professor Rory Medcalf to provide his insights into Australia’s new International Cyber and Critical Tech Engagement Strategy. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3yDW5i4

Dr Tobias Feakin is Australia’s inaugural Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology. He commenced as Ambassador for Cyber Affairs in January 2017, before having his mandate expanded to reflect the central role that technology issues have in geopolitics. Prior to his Ambassadorial appointment, Dr Feakin was the Director of National Security Programs at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute from 2012 to 2016 where he established the Institute’s International Cyber Policy Centre.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

