Charge d’Affaires Mike Goldman on US-Australia relations and regional security

In this episode of National Security Podcast, United States Chargé d’Affaires to Australia Mike Goldman joins Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss Australia’s bilateral relationship with the United States and the Biden Administration’s approach to the region.

With a new administration in the White House, where should we expect continuity and discontinuity in America’s approach to its allies and the Indo-Pacific? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, and the second edition of Security Summit with Rory Medcalf, we speak to United States Chargé d’Affaires to Australia Mike Goldman on how the Biden Administration views the bilateral relationship, how the United States will respond to increasing Chinese attempts to coerce Australia, and how it is approaching the growing list of challenges to Indo-Pacific security. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sF2Ht7

Mike Goldman is Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy to Australia in Canberra and a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. Mike has been working in diplomacy since he joined the State Department in 2000, including on several postings throughout Asia.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Chris Farnham is the producer of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. After serving as a soldier in the Australian Army, Chris has worked in roles throughout East Asia with a focus on geopolitics and regional security.

