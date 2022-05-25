Democracy Sausage: A new political climate?

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, acclaimed journalists Karen Middleton and Malcolm Farr join Mark Kenny to pick apart the Australian federal election result.

After a massive election loss, how will the Liberal Party recover – and will it do so by stepping to the left or the right? Is the ‘teal wave’ likely to be temporary, or will a more varied electoral map become a permanent feature of Australian politics? And what impact will the make-up of the senate have on the Albanese government’s legislative agenda? Karen Middleton, Chief Political Correspondent for The Saturday Paper, and Malcolm Farr, former National Political Editor of news.com.au, join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the outcome of Australia’s federal election and what it might mean for the country’s future. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sU5zUW

Karen Middleton is Chief Political Correspondent for The Saturday Paper.

Malcolm Farr is a political journalist with over 40 years’ experience. He was National Political Editor from news.com.au and worked for a number of publications including The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Mirror, Brisbane Sun and The Australian.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

