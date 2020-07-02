Democracy Sausage: Annabel Crabb on Australia’s moment of change

The success of the National Cabinet has shown politicians the value that Australians place on political cooperation. But can the government use this changed landscape to tackle the policy challenges facing the country and disarm the weaponised political disagreement of the climate wars? Mark Kenny talks to Annabel Crabb of the ABC about how the country’s politics has changed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

After a sluggish response to Australia’s bushfires and a resulting brush with political mortality, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been informed by the science on COVID-19, brought state and territory leaders together with the National Cabinet, and shown Australians a different way to do politics. On this episode of Democracy Sausage Second Serve, Professor Mark Kenny talks to Annabel Crabb of the ABC about how the country and its politics have changed as a result of the crisis, and whether Morrison can turn his political capital into substantial lasting policy reform. Listen here: https://aca.st/8224a3

Annabel Crabb is the ABC’s Chief Political Writer and presenter of Back in Time for Dinner, The House, and the highly acclaimed Kitchen Cabinet series. She is also a regular contributor and presenter on ABC’s Insiders and The Drum.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

