Democracy Sausage: Australia’s crunch point

How concerned should Australians be about the state of the global economy? What might these economic storm clouds mean for Australian politics? And how do the economic policy proposals put forward in the federal election campaign stack up? Professor Richard Holden from the University of New South Wales and regular podleague Dr Marija Taflaga join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the rise of populism and the Australian economy on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3OCoM72

Richard Holden is Professor of Economics at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Director of the Economics of Education Knowledge Hub UNSW Business School, and President of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

