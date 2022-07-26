Democracy Sausage: Back in the bubble

On the first parliamentary sitting week since Australia’s “earthquake election”, Frank Bongiorno, Marija Taflaga and Mark Kenny discuss some of the challenges facing the new government and what kind of prime minister Anthony Albanese might be.

How will the new Labor government manage negotiations with the Greens and the independent members of the crossbench? How will the Liberal-National opposition manage the question of action on climate change? And how might Anthony Albanese draw on the leadership styles of Labor prime ministers of the past? The Australian National University’s Professor Frank Bongiorno, Dr Marija Taflaga, and Professor Mark Kenny discuss these questions and more on the new episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3PZCBfH

Frank Bongiorno AM is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian and Professor of History at ANU.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.