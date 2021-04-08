Democracy Sausage: Biden’s America with Matthew Knott

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, North America correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age Matthew Knott joins Mark Kenny to discuss President Joe Biden’s initiatives on climate, COVID-19, and infrastructure, and what this means for the political landscape in the United States.



After a traumatic period in American politics, a tone of relative calm has returned to the United States. Now providing millions of vaccines a day, how is the country’s COVID-19 response tracking? Is new President Joe Biden’s two trillion dollar infrastructure plan – including a proposal to lift the corporate tax cut from 21 to 28 per cent – the right way to get the economy moving again? And how is the Republican Party responding without Trump? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, foreign correspondent Matthew Knott joins Mark Kenny to discuss the beginning of the Biden presidency and American politics after Trump. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2OteLP4

Matthew Knott is North America correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

