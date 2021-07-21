Democracy Sausage: Britain’s ‘freedom day’

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, London-based regular guests Bevan Shields and Elizabeth Ames join Mark Kenny to discuss the British Government’s decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions with the prime minister self-isolating and case numbers soaring.

Is the United Kingdom’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions in England a moment to celebrate or a dangerous experiment? With masks now optional, what are the ethical responsibilities for individuals in a situation where case numbers are skyrocketing? And should Britain now be vaccinating school children, or should those vaccines be sent to developing countries to bolster the protection of vulnerable populations abroad? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Europe correspondent Bevan Shields and Atalanta’s Elizabeth Ames join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss ‘freedom day’ in the United Kingdom. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3hPPZom

Elizabeth Ames is Chief Operating Officer at advocacy firm Atalanta, Board Director of the Britain-Australia Society, and Chair of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London.

Bevan Shields is Europe Correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He was previously Federal Editor and Canberra Bureau Chief.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

