Democracy Sausage: Bye bye, Boris

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Elizabeth Ames and Sophia Gaston join Mark Kenny and Marija Taflaga to unpack the Conservative Party’s leadership spill and the legacy of Boris Johnson.

What will Boris Johnson’s political legacy be and how might it shape the future of the United Kingdom? How will the current economic crisis influence the policies and priorities of Britain’s Conservative Party into the future? And what qualities will voters look for in a new leader – more ‘pizzazz’ or just competence? Britain-based pod regulars Elizabeth Ames and Sophia Gaston join Professor Mark Kenny and Dr Marija Taflaga to discuss these questions and more on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3c0S4xb

Elizabeth Ames is the Chief Operating Officer of Atalanta, a mission-driven firm with a focus on advancing women’s leadership worldwide. She is the Chair of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London and a Director of the Britain-Australia Society.

Sophia Gaston is Director of the British Foreign Policy Group, an independent think tank focusing on advancing knowledge and debate around Britain’s international affairs. She is also a Research Fellow in the Institute for Global Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an Academic Fellow at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Show notes | The following publications and articles were mentioned in this episode:

