Democracy Sausage: Climate change and Australia’s leadership vacuum

On this Democracy Sausage, former Liberal Party leader John Hewson, health and policy expert Arnagretta Hunter, and physicist Kenneth Baldwin join us to discuss the need for political leadership and better policy to strengthen Australia’s efforts to tackle climate change.

Despite the impacts of climate change becoming increasingly real for many Australians in the wake of the Black Summer, the country still lags behind many others on international commitments to reduce carbon emissions. While the shift to renewables is happening anyway, would it be happening faster and cheaper if the country had put in place better policies in recent years? What does the Labor Party’s shadow cabinet reshuffle mean for their stance on climate change? And what impact might the new Biden administration in the United States have on Australia’s willingness to make stronger climate commitments on the international stage? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Professor Mark Kenny is joined by former Federal Opposition Leader Professor John Hewson, ANU Energy Change Institute Director Professor Kenneth Baldwin, and health and public policy expert Dr Arnagretta Hunter. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3oFx7s4

Kenneth Baldwin is Director of the Energy Change Institute at The Australian National University (ANU).

John Hewson AM is an Honorary Professorial Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is an economic and financial expert with experience in academia, business, government, media, and the financial system.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.