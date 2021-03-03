Democracy Sausage: Efficacy, equity, and Australia’s vaccine rollout

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Quentin Grafton and Sharon Friel join Mark Kenny to discuss Australia’s vaccine rollout and dealing with the country’s ongoing healthcare challenges.

While the COVID-19 vaccines approved in Australia are safe, will the government’s current plan provide the necessary herd immunity to allow borders to open? What public health policies will likely have to remain even after the vaccination rollout? And how can governments ensure there is greater equity in Australia’s approach to healthcare in the future? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, economist Professor Quentin Grafton and health equity and governance expert Professor Sharon Friel join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss Australia’s vaccine plan and ensuring the long-term health of the population. Listen here: https://bit.ly/385rMF2

Sharon Friel is Professor of Health Equity and Director of the Menzies Centre for Health Governance at the School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) at The Australian National University. She was Director of RegNet from 2014 to 2019.

Quentin Grafton is Professor of Economics at Crawford School, UNESCO Chair in Water Economics and Transboundary Water Governance, and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

