Democracy Sausage: Energy and integrity with Helen Haines

How can the Australian Government both harness and support the development of renewable energy for the benefit of regional communities? How can local communities be given a level of ownership over their energy supply? And what changes need to be made to ensure that Parliament House is a safe workplace for all? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Independent Federal Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines MP joins Professor Mark Kenny to talk about her proposal to democratise and localise energy supply in regional Australia, integrity in parliament, and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2PheXBh

Helen Haines is an Australian politician who has served as Independent Member of Parliament for the Victorian seat of Indi since the 2019 federal election.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

