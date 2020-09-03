Democracy Sausage Extra: The surfer and the warship with Ian Cohen

On this episode, Mark Kenny chats to former New South Wales (NSW) Greens politician Ian Cohen about his life in politics, Australia’s history of environmental activism, and grabbing onto the front of a US warship in Sydney Harbour.

Rising to prominence after surfing the bow wave of a US Destroyer during a nuclear disarmament protest, Ian Cohen became the first Greens politician to be elected to the NSW Legislative Council. After a political career spanning 16 years, Ian chats with Professor Mark Kenny in paradise on the NSW Far North Coast on this Democracy Sausage Extra. The pair chat about the history of environmental activism in Australia, the importance of protecting and preserving the delicate ecological balance in his local community, and what the future might hold for the Australian Greens. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2YWbREH

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Ian Cohen is a former Australian Greens politician. Ian was elected to the New South Wales Legislative Council in 1995 as its first Greens member. He retired from parliament in 2011.

