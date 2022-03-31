Democracy Sausage: Factional fights and budget booby traps

Mark Kenny takes a look at the federal budget and pre-election politics with political scientists Marija Taflaga and Jill Sheppard and economist Leonora Risse on this episode of Democracy Sausage.

Are the measures in the federal budget the right ones for Australia’s economic recovery? With factional battles holding up Liberal Party preselections in New South Wales, will Scott Morrison call the election this week or will he be forced to wait? And what have the accusations levelled by Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells at the prime minister and others meant for the government’s ability to sell its budget? Dr Leonora Risse, Senior Lecturer in Economics at RMIT University, and Dr Jill Sheppard and Dr Marija Taflaga from ANU School of Politics and International Relations join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss this pre-election budget on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3JOKpOx

Leonora Risse is a Senior Lecturer in Economics at RMIT University. She specialises in gender equality in the workforce and is a Research Fellow with the Women’s Leadership Institute Australia.

Jill Sheppard is a researcher and Lecturer in the School of Politics and International Relations at The Australian National University. Her research focuses on why people participate in politics, what opinions they hold and why, and how both are shaped by political institutions and systems.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.