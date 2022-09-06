Democracy Sausage: Fair game with Andrew Leigh

This week on Democracy Sausage, parliamentarian Andrew Leigh laces up the boots to give 110 per cent alongside Mark Kenny and Marija Taflaga, tackling the economy, wrestling with Australian sporting culture, and serving his ace new book, Fair Game.

Should business leaders be better at giving ‘full credit’ to the team? How can Australia be better at scouting up-and-coming economic talent? And why has sport increasingly decided to hit social issues head on, rather than trying to side-step them? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, the Hon Dr Andrew Leigh MP, Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, joins Professor Mark Kenny and Dr Marija Taflaga to talk about the future of the Australian economy, last week’s Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra, and his new book, Fair Game: Lessons from Sport for a Fairer Society & a Stronger Economy. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3BiPj4F

Andrew Leigh is Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury and Member for Fenner.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

