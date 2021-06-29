Democracy Sausage: History, reinvented

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, China experts Yun Jiang and David Goodman join us to discuss the 100-year history of the Chinese Communist Party and what it might reveal about the country’s present and future.

On 1 July 2021, China will mark 100 years of the Communist Party (CCP). So how has the party evolved from its formation through to the present day? Why is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government seeking to eliminate alternative versions of history that challenge the official party line? And with the party and its leader focused on control, what might the future hold for the country? On this Democracy Sausage, Managing Editor of the China Story blog Yun Jiang and Emeritus Professor of Chinese Politics David Goodman join Professor Mark Kenny to look back at the history of the CCP ahead of its centenary, and to discuss the future under Xi Jinping. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3w4b3eL

David Goodman is Emeritus Professor of Chinese Politics in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at University of Sydney and in the Department of China Studies at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou. He is also a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia.

Yun Jiang is a managing editor of the China Story blog at The Australian National University (ANU) and a researcher at ANU Australian Centre on China in World.

Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

