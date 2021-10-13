Democracy Sausage: Holding government to account

On this Democracy Sausage, journalist David Crowe and political accountability expert Yee-Fui Ng join Mark Kenny to discuss how a federal integrity commission might work and the political obstacles to ensuring such an institution is strong and effective.

Following the resignation of former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, debate has raged around the need for a federal integrity commission and how strong such a commission should be. Despite committing to its creation as an election promise, the Morrison government’s proposal has fallen short of the expectations of many in the community. So how could such a body be designed so that it’s robust and effective? What lessons can be learned from integrity commissions at the state level? And will this debate be used by the federal opposition as an election issue? Chief Political Correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age David Crowe and Deputy Director of the Australian Centre for Justice Innovation Associate Professor Yee-Fui Ng join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3oT2eEB

Yee-Fui Ng is an Associate Professor and the Deputy Director of the Australian Centre for Justice Innovation at Monash University.

David Crowe is Chief Political Correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, and a regular commentator on national affairs on the ABC’s Insiders program. In a career spanning 25 years, he has covered federal politics as the national affairs editor of The Australian and the Chief Political Correspondent of The Australian Financial Review.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.