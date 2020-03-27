Democracy Sausage: How can Australia tackle wicked policy problems?

On this Second Serve, we chat to senior public servant and policy expert Andrew Wear about his new book, Solved: How other countries have cracked the world’s biggest problems and we can too.

Why is Singapore such a leader in school education? What’s a small Danish island getting right on renewable energy? And why does Indonesia’s democracy outstrip Australia’s on some measures? On this Second Serve, Professor Mark Kenny chats with Andrew Wear about what Australia can learn from effective public policy abroad. Listen here: https://aca.st/b5a032



Andrew Wear is a senior public servant and the author of Solved! How other countries have cracked the world’s biggest problems and we can too, which was published in March 2020.

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.