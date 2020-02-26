Democracy Sausage: How the bushfires have changed the landscape for voters

On this Democracy Sausage Second Serve, Professor Nicholas Biddle discusses new research about exposure to this season’s bushfires and its impact on the attitudes of Australians.

The political fallout from Australia’s unprecedented bushfire season has been substantial, with the government receiving major criticism for its handling of the crisis. But how exactly has it impacted Australian attitudes towards climate and politics? Which voters have turned away from the government, who have they turned to, and is it a permanent move? On this Democracy Sausage Second Serve, The Australian National University’s Professor Nicholas Biddle joins us to discuss his new survey of Australian attitudes in the wake of the crisis. Listen here:

Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Professor Nicholas Biddle is Associate Director of the Centre for Social Research at ANU. He previously held a Senior Research Officer and Assistant Director position in the Methodology Division of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

