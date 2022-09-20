Democracy Sausage: Humanity’s moment with Joëlle Gergis

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, climate scientist and lead author of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment report Joëlle Gergis joins us to discuss climate change and why this may be the most significant moment in human history.

Will the 2020s be the decade when humanity rises to the challenge of climate change? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Dr Joëlle Gergis – award-winning climate scientist from The Australian National University – joins Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the science of climate change, the opportunity for the international community to change course, and her new book, Humanity’s Moment : A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3SjpM0E

Joëlle Gergis is a Senior Lecturer at ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society and an award-winning climate scientist and writer. Her latest book is Humanity’s Moment: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope.

Marija Taflaga is Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.