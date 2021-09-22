Democracy Sausage: In deep water

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Frank Bongiorno and Chris Wallace join us to discuss ministerial standards and the new Australia-United States-United Kingdom security arrangement.

How significant is Australia’s decision to torpedo its submarine deal with France in favour of a new arrangement with the United States and the United Kingdom? Is this trend of front-running in opposition to China in Australia’s long-term strategic interests? And what does the handling of Christian Porter’s departure from the ministry reveal about Scott Morrison’s leadership? Associate Professor Chris Wallace from the University of Canberra and Professor Frank Bongiorno from The Australian National University (ANU) join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss this and more on the new episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Cyvns7

Frank Bongiorno AM is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian and Professor of History at ANU.

Chris Wallace is Associate Professor at the University of Canberra and author of How To Win An Election.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.