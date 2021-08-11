Democracy Sausage: In the public interest

On this Democracy Sausage, our panel of distinguished scholars – Glyn Davis, Catherine Althaus and Andrew Podger – join Mark Kenny to discuss creating a more effective public service and to celebrate the career of John Wanna.

How can the bureaucracy and political system better serve the Australian people and rebuild trust? And with the importance of expertise front-of-mind during the COVID-19 crisis, how can policymakers and experts ensure that this relationship is for the long-term and not just a one-off? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Distinguished Professor Glyn Davis, Professor Catherine Althaus and Honorary Professor Andrew Podger AO joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss politics, policy and public administration, and the extensive contribution Professor Emeritus John Wanna has made to the fields. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3lOXSN9

Glyn Davis is a Distinguished Professor of Political Science at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy, Chair of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government Research Committee, and CEO of the Paul Ramsay Foundation, Australia’s largest philanthropic trust.

Catherine Althaus is a Professor and Chair of Public Service Leadership and Reform at the Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG), based at the University of New South Wales in Canberra, and Deputy Dean (Teaching and Learning) at ANZSOG.

Andrew Podger AO is an Honorary Professor of Public Policy at The Australian National University, a former Australian Public Service Commissioner and a former Secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Politics, Policy and Public Administration in Theory and Practice: Essays in Honour of Professor John Wanna is available from ANU Press.

