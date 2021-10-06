Democracy Sausage: Into the rip with Damien Cave

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Australia bureau chief for The New York Times Damien Cave joins us to discuss Australia’s attitude to risk, the importance of positive messaging in the vaccine rollout, and the progress of the Biden administration.

Is there an Australian ‘way of risk’? How can policymakers do more to encourage more Australians to get vaccinated? And what does the performance of the Biden administration reveal about the realities of US politics after the Trump presidency? Damien Cave, journalist for The New York Times and author of the new book Into the Rip, joins Professor Mark Kenny on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Fka13Q

Damien Cave is Australia bureau chief for the The New York Times. His new book Into the Rip was published in September 2021.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

