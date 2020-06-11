Democracy Sausage: Is the government failing women in its COVID-19 policy responses?

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny chats with Barbara Pocock AM and Trish Bergin about the government’s decision to roll back free childcare and the impacts of Australia’s COVID-19 policy responses on women.

The Federal Government’s decision to roll back free childcare has caused much consternation in the community. Still undertaking a disproportionate amount of the unpaid caring responsibilities, what will be the impact of this decision on women? What are the economic impacts of the crisis on women? And how can Australian governments ensure their policy responses are equitable? On this week’s Democracy Sausage Second Serve, we talk to economists Barbara Pocock AM and Trish Bergin about the rolling back of free childcare and why women are bearing the brunt in Australia’s policy responses to COVID-19. Listen here: https://aca.st/13001d

Barbara Pocock AM is an Emeritus Professor in the Business School at the University of South Australia. Barbara founded and was Director of the Centre for Work and Life at the University of South Australia and has been researching work and employment in Australia for more than thirty years.

Trish Bergin is Co-Director, Governance of the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation at University of Canberra.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

