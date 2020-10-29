Democracy Sausage: It’s the government, stupid

From health concerns over obesity to drug dependency, governments have the power to creatively solve widespread societal problems. So why does the blame for these issues so often fall at the feet of individuals? Mark Kenny talks to Keith Dowding about his new book, It’s the Government, Stupid.

While individuals can and do make bad decisions, governments have the power to influence behaviour and tackle widespread societal issues – from the health issues associated with obesity to problem gambling. But has a cult of personal responsibility blinded us to recognising the responsibility that government has to act and respond? In this Democracy Sausage Extra, Professor Mark Kenny talks to Professor Keith Dowding about his new political philosophy book, It’s the Government, Stupid: How governments blame citizens for their own policies. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3e4Y3hk

Keith Dowding is Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Political Philosophy at The Australian National University’s College of Arts and Social Sciences.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.