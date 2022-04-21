Democracy Sausage: Live federal election special

On the 200th episode of Democracy Sausage, recorded live at The Australian National University, youth advocate Yasmin Poole, journalist Ross Solly, and political scientist Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny to discuss the first week of the election campaign and what it means for Australia.

Yasmin Poole is a public speaker, board director and youth advocate. Yasmin is currently Plan International’s National Ambassador and advocate for girls’ rights to be recognised around the world.

Ross Solly is an experienced journalist and broadcaster, having spent 20 years with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. In his time at the ABC, he was a breakfast radio presenter, political journalist and sports editor.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.