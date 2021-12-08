Democracy Sausage: Lying with a smile

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, London-based pod regular Elizabeth Ames joins Mark Kenny to discuss the United Kingdom’s ‘sleaze crisis’, the pandemic situation, and British politics ahead of the Christmas break.

With great uncertainty around the Omicron variant and case numbers in the tens of thousands, is the United Kingdom facing another round of COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas? Why has Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to achieve the expected popularity boost following the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow? And how is the British Government ‘learning’ from the Australian approach to asylum seeker arrivals and its system of third-country detention? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Elizabeth Ames – Chair of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London – joins Professor Mark Kenny to examine British politics amidst a ‘sleaze crisis’ and what the new year might hold for Johnson. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3rQhymZ

Elizabeth Ames is Chief Operating Officer at advocacy firm Atalanta, Board Director of the Britain-Australia Society, and Chair of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

