Democracy Sausage: Malcolm Turnbull – Australia post-coal

On this special episode of Democracy Sausage, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discusses the treatment of former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate, the abandonment of the National Energy Guarantee, and special interests in Australian politics.

Is Australia at risk of being seen as a ‘Trumpian government in exile’ because of its unwillingness to do more to reduce emissions? Are moderates in the Coalition being ‘held hostage’ on climate policy by the Murdoch media and those in the party room who don’t believe in the science of climate change? And should the government apologise to former Australia Post Chief Executive Officer Christine Holgate over the Cartier watch saga? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss climate politics and policy, the treatment of women in public life, and much more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3tmmGwU

Malcolm Turnbull AC was the 29th Prime Minister of Australia from 2015 to 2018. He served twice as Leader of the Liberal Party, from 2008 to 2009 when he was Leader of the Opposition, and from 2015 to 2018.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

