Democracy Sausage: Morrison’s pre-election pitch

On the first episode of Democracy Sausage of 2022, Marija Taflaga and Frank Bongiorno join Mark Kenny at the barbecue hotplate to discuss the Omicron omnishambles and public perceptions of the prime minister.

What did Australia’s chaotic COVID-19 summer reveal about the country’s policy-making? Are the prime minister’s attempts to curry favour with the public resonating? And what do the events of the last few months mean for the upcoming federal election? Professor Mark Kenny, Dr Marija Taflaga, and Professor Frank Bongiorno look back on what unfolded in Australia over summer and the lasting impact of the ‘Hawaii’ narrative on the prime minister’s public approval on this year’s first episode. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3BpHJUj

Frank Bongiorno AM is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian and Professor of History at The Australian National University (ANU).

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.