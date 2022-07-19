Democracy Sausage: Multiculturalism in Australian politics

Host Mark Kenny discusses multiculturalism in the Australian political system with Sukhmani Khorana, Fan Yang, and Marija Taflaga on this episode of Democracy Sausage.

What did we learn about the make-up of Australian society from the national census? How have migrant voters engaged with, and sometimes been instrumentalised by, political parties? And is it time for political actors to stop thinking about migrant groups as ‘voting blocs’ and instead show greater appreciation for the diversity and complexity of these communities? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Western Sydney University’s Dr Sukhmani Khorana, Deakin University’s Fan Yang, and Dr Marija Taflaga from The Australian National University join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss multiculturalism in the Australian community and political system. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3IRKuBw

Sukhmani Khorana is Vice-Chancellor’s Senior Research Fellow at the Young and Resilient Research Centre at Western Sydney University. Sukhmani’s research focuses on diasporic film and culture, refugee media and empathy, and multiculturalism.

Fan Yang is a Research Assistant in the Faculty of Arts and Education at Deakin University. Fan researches the effects of large-scale international social media platforms in terms of cross-jurisdictional tensions and expectations, and their cross-border effects on political activity and identity.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.