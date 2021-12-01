Democracy Sausage: On the money

On this Democracy Sausage, political scientists Ian McAllister, Anne Tiernan and Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny to talk about political integrity and why pork-barrelling may not be an effective way to win votes.

Why is pork-barrelling so commonplace in Australian politics? Does it actually have an impact on how people vote? And will the spotlight on the well-publicised ‘sports rorts’ and car park scandals have a sobering effect on the practice at the next federal election, or will it be business-as-usual? The Australian National University (ANU)’s Professor Ian McAllister, co-author of a new paper on the electoral impact of the Australian sports grants scandal, and Professor Anne Tiernan from Griffith University join Professor Mark Kenny and Dr Marija Taflaga on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3I8p0zq

Ian McAllister is Distinguished Professor of Political Science at ANU, and from 1997 until 2004 was Director of the Research School of Social Sciences at ANU.

Anne Tiernan is Adjunct Professor of Politics at Griffith University, Managing Director of Constellation Impact Advisory, and Fellow at the Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG).

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

