Democracy Sausage: On your marks…

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, historian Chris Wallace and political scientist Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny to discuss the imminent federal election campaign.

Did Prime Minister Scott Morrison miss an opportunity to call an election at the end of 2021? How important is approval of a prime minister or opposition leader for a party’s prospects at an election? And how will the internal turmoil in the Liberal Party that’s gone public impact the campaign? University of Canberra’s Associate Professor Chris Wallace and The Australian National University’s Dr Marija Taflaga join Professor Mark Kenny on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/37ksqBl

Chris Wallace is Associate Professor at the University of Canberra and author of How To Win An Election.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

