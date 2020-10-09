Democracy Sausage: Opportunity lost? The cost of Australia’s new federal budget

On this post-budget episode of Democracy Sausage Extra, we’re joined by an outstanding panel of scholars – Liz Allen, Miranda Stewart, and Marija Taflaga – to examine the new federal budget, whether it does enough to help those struggling during the pandemic, and the demographic changes shaping the country’s future.

While this budget may include massive spending, is it investing in making Australia fairer and more equitable? What does the document reveal about the government’s priorities, values, and ideology? And will changing demographics leave the country smaller, poorer, older, and whiter? On this Democracy Sausage Extra, host Professor Mark Kenny is joined by demographer Dr Liz Allen, tax expert Professor Miranda Stewart, and political scientist Dr Marija Taflaga to examine perhaps the most significant budget in Australia’s history. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3lrMljc

Liz Allen is a demographer and social researcher with quantitative and qualitative expertise at The Australian National University and author of The Future of Us: Demography gets a makeover.

Miranda Stewart is a Professor at University of Melbourne and Fellow at the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute at Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University.

Marija Taflaga is Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

