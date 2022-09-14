Democracy Sausage: Orders of precedence

On this Democracy Sausage, journalist David Speers, political scientist Marija Taflaga, and host Mark Kenny discuss the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the politics surrounding Australia’s slated stage three tax cuts.

What will the death of Australia’s head of state mean for the future of both the republican debate and the Voice to Parliament? And is the government facing a choice between bad policy and broken promises on the legislated stage three tax cuts? David Speers, host of Insiders on the ABC, joins Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the difficult choices facing the government around the stage three tax cuts and what the death of Queen Elizabeth II means for Australia on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Lg8HCK

David Speers is an Australian journalist and host of the ABC’s Insiders.

Marija Taflaga is Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

