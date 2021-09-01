Democracy Sausage: Pandemic planning and political plasticity

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Insiders host David Speers and regular podleague Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny to talk about the federal government’s COVID-19 recovery plans and how pandemic politics might play out at the next federal election.

In a time of great uncertainty, is the Australian Government unnecessarily locking itself into a COVID-19 recovery strategy that may need to be revised? Is the federal opposition falling behind or doing a good job with a difficult hand? And will the popularity of the Labor state governments in Queensland and Western Australia pose a major challenge for the federal government at the next election? Journalist David Speers and political scientist Dr Marija Taflaga join Professor Mark Kenny at the barbecue hotplate for this week’s episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3tamdyz

David Speers is an Australian journalist. He has been the host of PM Agenda, The Last Word, and Speers, and is currently host of ABC’s Insiders.

Marija Taflaga is Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.