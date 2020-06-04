Democracy Sausage podcast: A new Accord and The Airport Economist

The Australian Government faces some big choices ahead about how to get the economy flying again. Will that include a new ‘Accord’ struck with the unions, and if so, what should be in it?

The coronavirus crisis has hammered global economies, including Australia where for the first time in 30 years it has slumped into recession. But the crisis also offers opportunities to rethink the Australian economy, and there has been talk of a new ‘Accord’ between employers and unions. On this special Democracy Sausage Second Serve, we speak to the Airport Economist, Tim Harcourt, about rebooting the Australia’s economy and the future of industrial relations. Listen now: https://aca.st/56cfbe

Tim Harcourt is the JW Nevile Fellow in Economics at University of New South Wales Business School. His best-known book The Airport Economist is an international business bestseller and has been translated into several languages and television projects across Asia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

