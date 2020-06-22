Democracy Sausage podcast: Are you job-ready?

Are the government’s changes to university degree funding about getting graduates job-ready, or hostility towards the humanities?

The government is changing university funding to encourage students into ‘job-ready’ degrees and away from humanities and the social sciences. But is this about meeting future employment demands or something else? Joining Mark Kenny to discuss the changes are Dr Jill Sheppard and regular podleague Dr Marija Taflaga. Listen here: https://aca.st/aa246d

Dr Jill Sheppard is a political scientist at the School of Politics and International Relations at The Australian National University. Her research focuses on why people participate in politics, what opinions they hold and why, and how both are shaped by political institutions and systems.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr Marija Taflaga is Director of the Australian Politics Studies Centre in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

