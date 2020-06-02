Democracy Sausage podcast: Chaos, curfews, and COVID-19

With cities under curfew and the national guard called out, the Democracy Sausage panel takes a look at how populism and a president abdicating responsibility is dividing the US.

On this episode of Democracy Sausage Mark Kenny is joined by 10 News’ National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton, Frank Bongiorno, and regular podleague Marija Taflaga to take a look at the violent crisis unfolding in the US, how populism is ill-equipped to respond to a pandemic, the Palace Letters, and the quiet death of robodebt. Listen now: https://aca.st/dda6c9

Hugh Riminton is National Affairs Editor for 10 News and co-host of The Professor and The Hack podcast. He is a multi-award-winning journalist and the author of Minefields: A Life In The News Game.

Professor Frank Bongiorno AM is the Head of the School of History at ANU and is an Australian labour, political and cultural historian. His books include The Eighties: The Decade That Transformed Australia; The People’s Party: Victorian Labor and the Radical Tradition 1875-1914; and The Sex Lives of Australians: A History. He was co-editor of Elections Matter: Ten Federal Elections that Shaped Australia.

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

