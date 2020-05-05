Democracy Sausage podcast: Coming clean on COVID-19 costs

This week on Democracy Sausage, Miranda Stewart and Bruce Chapman join us to discuss budget transparency in a post-coronavirus crisis world, and whether there’s a role for an income-contingent loan scheme in COVID-19 economics.

The coronavirus crisis has seen governments around the world throw the economic rulebook out to pump vast sums into struggling economies. But how can we ensure that balancing budgets is done with transparency? And could there be a role for a HECS-style scheme in post-crisis economics? This week on Democracy Sausage, Professor Mark Kenny is joined by Professor Bruce Chapman AM, the architect of Australia’s higher education income contingent loan scheme, tax and transfer expert Professor Miranda Stewart, and regular guest and political scientist Dr Marija Taflaga. Listen here: https://aca.st/aa645c

Mark Kenny is a professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Miranda Stewart is a Professor at University of Melbourne and Fellow at the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute at Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University.

Professor Bruce Chapman AM is an economist who has worked at The Australian National University since 1984. He has extensive experience in public policy, including: the motivation and design of the Higher Education Contribution Scheme (the first national income contingent loan scheme using the income tax system for collection) in 1989.

