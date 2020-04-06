Democracy Sausage podcast: Imagining Australia after COVID-19

Our expert panel discusses whether the coronavirus pandemic will lead to major, permanent changes in Australia’s society and economy.

While the immediate devastation of COVID-19 in Australia and around the world is far from over, what are the likely impacts of the pandemic on our political and economic future? Will any economic ‘snapback’ be enough to help the jobless back on their feet? And will changes to the safety net made amidst the crisis remain ‘temporary’, or is this the start of a more permanent shift? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Professor Mark Kenny chats with Dr Marija Taflaga, Crikey’s Bernard Keane and Dr Arnagretta Hunter about Australia’s political and economic future after the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen here: https://aca.st/2f59f3

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Bernard Keane is Crikey’s Political Editor. Before that, he was Crikey’s Canberra press gallery correspondent, covering politics, national security, and economics.

Dr Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for The Australian National University Medical School.

Dr Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

