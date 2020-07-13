Democracy Sausage podcast: Is going to the footy fair play or foul?

On this episode of Democracy Sausage we take a look at the rising infection rate in Victoria, the optics of Scott Morrison going to the football on the weekend, what the modelling tells us about the virus’ trajectory, and Trump’s troubles in the US.

With Melbourne in lockdown and rising rates of community transmission in Victoria and beyond, did Prime Minister Scott Morrison play it badly by going to the football, or would staying away have sent the wrong message? Do the COVID-19 numbers suggest that Australia has missed the boat on going for a policy of elimination? And with the economy likely to struggle for some time, will there be a move to raise the rate for those left unemployed? On this episode of Democracy Sausage Professor Mark Kenny is joined by Professor Quentin Grafton and News Corp Australia’s Annika Smethurst. Listen here: https://aca.st/045f93



Professor Quentin Grafton is an ANU Public Policy Fellow, and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Annika Smethurst is National Political Editor for the Sunday News Corp mastheads The Herald Sun, news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph and The Courier-Mail. She is also a Director on the Board of the National Press Club.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.