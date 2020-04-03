Democracy Sausage podcast: Sport vs coronavirus

On this episode, we chat about how sports around the world are responding to COVID-19 and what the future holds for sporting organisations struggling because of the virus.

With most of the world’s professional sport postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitions have come under major financial pressure. But will the crisis lead to a reset in the way sporting organisations operate or, upon resumption, will it be a case of survival of the fittest? On this Democracy Sausage Second Serve, we’re joined by Professor Simon Chadwick to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the future of professional sport. Listen here: https://aca.st/aa2391

Professor Simon Chadwick is a researcher, writer, academic, consultant and speaker with more than 25 years’ experience working across global sport. He has particular expertise working at the intersection of sport, business, politics, and technology, specifically in a Eurasian context.

