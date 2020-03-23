Democracy Sausage podcast: Strategic shifts, polarised policy, and mixed messages

On this episode, Mark Kenny, John Hewson and Rory Medcalf examine competition and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in light of COVID-19, and whether Australia’s government has been too cavalier in tackling the outbreak.

With more and more restrictions coming into force across the globe in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, cooperation has become more crucial than ever – both between and within nations. In this episode, Professor Mark Kenny is joined by Professor Rory Medcalf and Dr John Hewson to discuss how the COVID-19 outbreak could offer an opportunity for medium-sized nations to work together more closely in the Indo-Pacific, and why this crisis requires a coordinated, bipartisan national response. Listen here: https://aca.st/85c725

Dr John Hewson AM is an Honorary Professorial Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is an economic and financial expert with experience in academia, business, government, media, and the financial system. Dr Hewson joined ANU in 2014 and is Chair of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute.

Professor Rory Medcalf is the head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.