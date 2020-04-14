Democracy Sausage podcast: The coronavirus care deficit and scrapping the snapback

On this episode, we chat with Tim Costello AO and Virginia Haussegger AM about the impact of the coronavirus on charities and women in Australia.

What has the COVID-19 crisis revealed about who is doing the heavy lifting in Australia? With charities struggling to elicit donations, what does that mean for those in need who depend on the support of these organisations? And with a highly gender-segregated workforce and a significant gender pay gap, what do the economic upheavals brought on by COVID-19 in Australia mean for women? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Professor Mark Kenny speaks with Reverend Tim Costello AO, Virginia Haussegger AM, and Dr Marija Taflaga about COVID-19, the charitable sector, and the impact of the virus on women. Listen here: https://aca.st/529b7c

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Reverend Tim Costello AO is a Baptist minister and the Chief Advocate of World Vision Australia. He is currently co-chair of the Charities Crisis Cabinet.

Virginia Haussegger AM is an award-winning television journalist, writer, and commentator, whose extensive media career spans more than 25 years. She is Chair of the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation and Chief Editor of BroadAgenda at the University of Canberra.

Dr Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

