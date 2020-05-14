Democracy Sausage podcast: Weapons of mass detection

This week on Democracy Sausage Second Serve, we go stateside to take a look at criticisms levelled at the World Health Organization with US expert Assistant Professor Alexandra Phelan.

The World Health Organization has been the subject of criticism about its response to pandemic, particularly from President Donald Trump in the United States. So, is the WHO still fit-for-purpose, and can it recover from the US suspending funding to the organisation? This week on the Second Serve, we hear from Australian US-based expert Assistant Professor Alexandra Phelan about the challenges to multilateralism, and how the coronavirus crisis response was botched in the USA. Listen here: https://aca.st/6350e9

Dr Alexandra Phelan is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Georgetown University member of the Center for Global Health Science and Security.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

