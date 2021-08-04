Democracy Sausage: Policy pivots and car park ploys

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Chris Wallace and Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny to discuss the 2024 tax cuts, how to be an effective opposition, and accountability in federal politics.

Is the Australian Labor Party’s decision to retain tax cuts slated for 2024 a good political decision, an abandonment of core values, or both? What lessons does contemporary political history hold for how to be effective from opposition? And with Australia’s auditor-general finding a $660 million pre-election car park program was not up to scratch, what can be done to increase accountability in government? Associate Professor Chris Wallace and Dr Marija Taflaga join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions and more on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ijiMBM

Chris Wallace is an Associate Professor at the University of Canberra. Entering the history profession after a first career as an economic and political journalist in the Canberra Press Gallery, her work focuses on political, international and global history with special reference to leadership. Her book historicising the 2019 Australian federal election, How To Win An Election, is out now.

Marija Taflaga is Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.